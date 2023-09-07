trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659015
Security of G20 Summit tightened, bomb squad and Indian Army deployed somewhere

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
Preparations for the G20 Summit are going on in full swing where world leaders will participate. The security of the G20 Summit has also been tightened. At some places Delhi Police and at some places Indian Army is present with Sub Dog Squad. This time there is not only a bomb defusing team, there is also a remote control vehicle which will pick up the bomb, take it to the right place and carry out the controlled blast.
