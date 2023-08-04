trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2644461
Seema Haider Breaking: Central government's action in Seema Haider case, SSB suspended two personnel

|Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 10:22 AM IST
Seema Haider Breaking: In the Seema Haider case, the central government has taken a big action, two personnel of SSB have been suspended. Let us tell you that Seema Haider had entered India from the Indo-Nepal border, but the SSB officials who had checked the bus that brought Seema Haider to India, could not catch Seema.

