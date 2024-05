videoDetails

Seema Haider filed FIR against Sachin?

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 10:12 AM IST

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Seema Haider, who came to India after 'crossing the border' for Sachin's love, is constantly in the headlines. This love story is continuously irritating Seema Haider's Pakistani husband and her lawyer Momin Khan. But now Sachin has lodged an FIR against both of them. Legal help has also been sought from Seema Haider's lawyer AC Singh.