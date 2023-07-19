trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637416
Seema Haider gets stuck in UP ATS inquiry, could not answer many questions

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
Seema Haider Pakistan News: UP ATS interrogation of Pakistani woman Seema Haider in Seema Sachin case is going on. Meanwhile, Seema Haider is seen getting trapped in the circle of questions. Please inform that Seema Haider could not answer many questions during interrogation. Actually, Seema fell in love with Sachin while playing PUBG, due to which Seema crossed the border of Pakistan and came to India. In this connection, the suspicion of being a constant spy on the border is being raised.
