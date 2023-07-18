trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636992
Seema Haider to be questioned today too

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 01:46 PM IST
The investigation against Seema Haider has intensified for entering India illegally through Nepal. A special team of IB is engaged in the investigation of this matter. ZEE has got the copy of the FIR on Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, women of Pakistani origin who came to India from Pakistan via Nepal. Watch this special report
