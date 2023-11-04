trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684282
Serious allegations against Chief Minister Baghel in Mahadev App Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 11:40 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi addressed an election rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh. PM Modi fiercely attacked Congress. PM said that Congress fills its coffers with corruption. Corruption is the priority of Congress. PM rejected ED's claim on Bhupesh Baghel. PM Modi, without taking name, said that the public does not know where the money has reached. ED, which is investigating the case, alleged that people associated with Mahadev Betting App sent Rs 508 crore to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. According to the allegations, this amount was sent through different leaders and officers of Chhattisgarh. Without taking the name of CM Bhupesh Baghel, Prime Minister Modi said that he did not even spare Mahadev.
