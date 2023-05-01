हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Games
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
NEW
Live TV
IPL 2023
Latest
India
MY MONEY
Cricket
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Technology
Games
X
News
Videos
videoDetails
Shaista Parveen: Biggest disclosure on Mundi Pasi
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 01, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
Woman history-sheeter Mundi Pasi has come forward as Shaista Parveen's helper. Mundi Pasi said she met Shaista earlier.
×
All Videos
4:53
Married 'Guddu Muslim' has relations with women, 2 new 'girlfriends' revealed.
3:19
Breaking News: Shaista was seen near Ashraf's in-laws house, police surrounded. UP News
3:0
Big news on absconding Shahista, Shaista was seen 15 KM away from Prayagraj
5:53
Khelo India Games 2023 schedule released
6:15
Big disclosure in Umesh Pal murder case, shooters were given code names
Trending Videos
4:53
Married 'Guddu Muslim' has relations with women, 2 new 'girlfriends' revealed.
3:19
Breaking News: Shaista was seen near Ashraf's in-laws house, police surrounded. UP News
3:0
Big news on absconding Shahista, Shaista was seen 15 KM away from Prayagraj
5:53
Khelo India Games 2023 schedule released
6:15
Big disclosure in Umesh Pal murder case, shooters were given code names
Shaista Parveen,shaista parveen news,shaista parveen surrender,mundi pasi,shaista parveen mundi passi,shaista parveen arrest news,shaista parveen prayagraj,shaista parveen viral video,shaista parveen ateeq ahmed,shaista parveen arrest update,don munda pasi,munda pasi,shaista parveen news today,shaista parveen speech,shaista parveen location,shaista parveen latest news,mundi pasi shaista parveen,lady don mundi pasi,mundi pasi prayagraj,