Shaista Parveen to file a petition for anticipatory bail in Allahabad High Court

| Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Shaista Parveen will file a petition for anticipatory bail today in the Umesh Pal murder case. Even before this, Shaista had filed a bail application in the district court, which was rejected by the court. After which Shaista has now moved the High Court.