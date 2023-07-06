trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631480
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya along with daughter Supriya left for NCP working committee meeting in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
Maharashtra NCP Crisis: Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of the National Executive of NCP in Delhi. Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule have left for Delhi.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Will the Pilot-Gehlot dispute be resolved in Delhi? Congress called a meeting
play icon10:37
Will the Pilot-Gehlot dispute be resolved in Delhi? Congress called a meeting
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon4:3
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
4, including 3 kids, die as canter truck rams car parked on Gurgaon highway
play icon1:20
4, including 3 kids, die as canter truck rams car parked on Gurgaon highway
Ajit Pawar made his intentions clear, said- 'I want to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra'
play icon11:3
Ajit Pawar made his intentions clear, said- 'I want to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra'
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
play icon0:47
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Will the Pilot-Gehlot dispute be resolved in Delhi? Congress called a meeting
play icon10:37
Will the Pilot-Gehlot dispute be resolved in Delhi? Congress called a meeting
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
play icon4:3
Daily Rashifal: The most accurate predictions for your zodiac sign
4, including 3 kids, die as canter truck rams car parked on Gurgaon highway
play icon1:20
4, including 3 kids, die as canter truck rams car parked on Gurgaon highway
Ajit Pawar made his intentions clear, said- 'I want to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra'
play icon11:3
Ajit Pawar made his intentions clear, said- 'I want to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra'
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
play icon0:47
IMD alert for heavy rain with strong winds in Rajasthan including Delhi-NCR
sharad pawar live updates,Supriya Sule,NCP,NCP chief Sharad Pawar,sharad pawar news,sharad pawar ncp chief,sharad pawar live,sharad pawar ncp,Supriya Sule NCP,sharad pawar latest news,sharad pawar on ajit pawar,ncp sharad pawar,maharashtra ncp crisis,sharad pawar speech,supriya sule live,supriya sule on ajit pawar,sharad pawar news today,supriya sule on sharad pawar,sharad pawar resign,Sharad pawar resigns,ajit pawar vs sharad pawar,ncp news,