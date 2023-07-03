trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630086
Sharad Pawar recieved grand welcome in Satara, huge crowd of workers gathered

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sharad Pawar has reached Satara after break in Maharashtra NCP. Today an important meeting of two factions of NCP is going to take place. Where on one hand Sharad Pawar is going to preside over a meeting. On the other hand, Ajit Pawar will also hold a group meeting. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has reached Satara where a huge crowd of workers has gathered to welcome him.
