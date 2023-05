videoDetails

Sharad Pawar Resigns: Everyone is emotional with the resignation of Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar said - the new president will do a better job

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 02, 2023, 03:53 PM IST

On Sharad Pawar's resignation, Ajit Pawar said that Pawar himself had talked about the need for a change of government a few days ago, we should look at this decision from the point of view of his age and health.