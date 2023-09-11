trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660865
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shashi Tharoor praises PM Modi for G20 Summit

|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor on G-20 Summit: Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor praised India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant for creating a consensus on the 'Delhi Declaration', saying that this 'G '20 was a glorious moment for India'. Tagging Kant's comments regarding building consensus on the paragraph on Russia-Ukraine in one of his interviews, Tharoor wrote on the social media platform 'X', 'Well done Amitabh Kant. It seems that the Indian Forest Service lost an excellent diplomat when you selected the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).
Follow Us

All Videos

India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
 India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:16
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?

Trending Videos

India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
play icon3:46
India praised all over the world regarding G20 Summit
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:16
Rishi Sunak releases video of India tour
play icon2:3
"Life Is Finished Here": How Deadly Morocco Earthquake Destroyed A Village
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
play icon11:23
Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Lucknow
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
play icon1:21
Will India and Pakistan match happen or will it be postponed?
g20 summit 2023 india,Shashi Tharoor,shashi tharoor on g20,Shashi Tharoor news,Congress leader Shashi Tharoor,shashi tharoor on pm modi,shashi tharoor interview,shashi tharoor g20,shashi tharoor speech today,shashi tharoor interview today,G20 summit,shashi tharoor on g20 summit,dr shashi tharoor news,Shashi Tharoor speech,g20 summit in delhi,shashi tharoor on indias g20 presidency,shashi tharoor on india's foreign policy,G20 summit 2023,Zee News,breaking,