Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Sheikh Hasina slams 'Boycott India' campaign: A statement related to India by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is going very viral. Through her statement, Sheikh Hasina strongly attacked the people of Bangladesh who are boycotting Indian goods sold in Bangladesh.

