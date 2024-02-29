trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726091
Sheikh Shahjahan Arrested, Appears In Basirhat Court For Alleged Assault On ED Officers

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan has been brought to the lockup at Basirhat Court following his arrest in connection with a case dating back to January 5, 2024. According to ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Shahjahan was apprehended for his alleged involvement in assaulting ED officers during a raid.

