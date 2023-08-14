trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648906
Shimla Shiv Mandir collapses due to heavy landslide

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
Heavy rains have once again created havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Due to incessant rains, landslides and floods are going on at various places, due to which there is chaos in the entire state and fear has spread in the hearts of the people. But, within a month, nature has created such a disaster, in front of which humans are seen helpless and helpless.After the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu tweeted, 'Sad news has come out from Shimla, where 'Shiv Temple' in Summer Hill collapsed due to heavy rains. So far nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is working diligently to clear the debris to rescue those who may still be trapped.

