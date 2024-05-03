Advertisement
Shiv Sena Leader Sushma Andhare's Helicopter Crashes in Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 03, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
he helicopter of Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sushma Andhare has crashed in Maharashtra. Sushma Andhare was not in the helicopter. This incident happened before Sushma Andhare sat down. Along with this, let us tell you that there is a possibility of pilot survival in this accident. The incident of helicopter crash has been captured in Facebook Life. Sushma Andhare's helicopter has crashed in Pune.

