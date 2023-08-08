trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646388
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
No Confidence Motion: Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde recited Hanuman Chalisa in the Lok Sabha. However, MP Shrikant has completed the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

