videoDetails

Shivpal Yadav makes huge remark on BJP's Batenge to Katenge Statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 28, 2024, 04:50 PM IST

Politics has intensified over BJP's statement that if we divide, we will be cut. Meanwhile, SP leader Shivpal Yadav has made an objectionable counterattack on CM Yogi's statement of 'Batega to Katega'. Shivpal Yadav said, 'PDA i.e. backward minority will neither be cut nor divided, whoever talks like this will himself suffer loss'. We will have a big debate on this issue today in To The Point.