trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631738
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shivraj Singh Chauhan made a big announcement by washing the feet of a tribal, what did 'Mama Shivraj' say?

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:08 PM IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a big step after the urine incident in Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj met the tribal with whom the inhuman act was done directly in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. CM Shivraj honored that person by washing his feet. Along with this, CM Shivraj said that the person who has done this injustice should be severely punished and the person who was wronged should be hugged.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: CM Ashok Gehlot got a big responsibility, what did the Congress President say?
play icon2:0
Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: CM Ashok Gehlot got a big responsibility, what did the Congress President say?
Delhi Bhajanpura Accident: Tremendous collision of bus and car, 3 killed। Hindi news
play icon1:4
Delhi Bhajanpura Accident: Tremendous collision of bus and car, 3 killed। Hindi news
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM's statement – ​​We are working under the leadership of PM Modi
play icon4:20
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM's statement – ​​We are working under the leadership of PM Modi
Japan To Dump Radioactive Nuclear Waste Water In Pacific Ocean, Why Has it Become so Controversial?
play icon3:4
Japan To Dump Radioactive Nuclear Waste Water In Pacific Ocean, Why Has it Become so Controversial?
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav spoke in support of Sharad
play icon1:28
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav spoke in support of Sharad
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: CM Ashok Gehlot got a big responsibility, what did the Congress President say?
play icon2:0
Rajasthan Election 2023 Update: CM Ashok Gehlot got a big responsibility, what did the Congress President say?
Delhi Bhajanpura Accident: Tremendous collision of bus and car, 3 killed। Hindi news
play icon1:4
Delhi Bhajanpura Accident: Tremendous collision of bus and car, 3 killed। Hindi news
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM's statement – ​​We are working under the leadership of PM Modi
play icon4:20
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra CM's statement – ​​We are working under the leadership of PM Modi
Japan To Dump Radioactive Nuclear Waste Water In Pacific Ocean, Why Has it Become so Controversial?
play icon3:4
Japan To Dump Radioactive Nuclear Waste Water In Pacific Ocean, Why Has it Become so Controversial?
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav spoke in support of Sharad
play icon1:28
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Lalu Yadav spoke in support of Sharad
sidhi peshab kand,cm shivraj singh chauhan on sidhi peshab kand,parvesh shukla madhya pradesh,parvesh shukla,shivraj singh chauhan ne dhoye adivasi ke pair,shivraj singh chouhan washes tribal man feet,man pee on tribal youth,Shivraj Singh Chouhan,shivraj singh chauhan washes feet of tribal,shivraj chouhan washes feet of sidhi victim,Sidhi Viral Video,shivraj chouhan washes feet of tribal man,man peeing on tribal in mp,mp viral video,MP BJP,Zee News,