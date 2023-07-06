trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631547
Shivraj Singh Chouhan washes feet, seeks apology from Sidhi victim at CM’s residence in Bhopal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on July 06 honoured peegate victim in Chief Minister’s residence in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He washed feet and seek apology from the Sidhi victim. Earlier, a drunkard urinating on the face of another man in Madhya Pradesh was doing rounds on social media.
