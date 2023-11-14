trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688090
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shoaib Akhtar on Jasprit Bumrah before IND vs NZ World Cup 2023

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:06 PM IST
After missing the semi-finals in the World Cup 2023, there may be major changes in the bowling staff of Pakistan cricket team. India and New Zealand will enter the Wankhede Stadium to play the semi-final match tomorrow. Watch The Cricket Show on Zee News before India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023.
Follow Us

All Videos

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Country's second smallest polling station
Play Icon11:23
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Country's second smallest polling station
More than 5,000 Citizens Of Myanmar Migrated To Mizoram, After Myanmar Army's Bombing
Play Icon3:37
More than 5,000 Citizens Of Myanmar Migrated To Mizoram, After Myanmar Army's Bombing
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Play Icon2:2
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Play Icon47:20
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
Play Icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour

Trending Videos

Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Country's second smallest polling station
play icon11:23
Chhattisgarh Election 2023: Country's second smallest polling station
More than 5,000 Citizens Of Myanmar Migrated To Mizoram, After Myanmar Army's Bombing
play icon3:37
More than 5,000 Citizens Of Myanmar Migrated To Mizoram, After Myanmar Army's Bombing
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
play icon2:2
World Cup 2023: This Indian Pacer Will Take Most Wickets, Gautam Gambhir Predicts | Shami | Bumrah
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
play icon47:20
Taal Thok Ke: 'Mini trial' of 2024 'Elections'?
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
play icon3:40
Foreign Minister Jaishankar on Britain tour
India vs New Zealand,world cup semi final 2023,semifinal,Shoaib Akhtar,Pakistan Cricket,World Cup 2023,ODI World Cup 2023,live cricket 2023,World Cup,world cup 2023 points table,world cup 2023 india,2023 ODI World Cup,Cricket World Cup 2023,top scorer world cup 2023,world cup 2023 semi final,World Cup 2023 semifinal,ODI World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,Shoaib Akhtar on pakistan team,trending news,Breaking News,Rohit Sharma,