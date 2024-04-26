Advertisement
Shocking Incident witnessed in Haryana's Rewari

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
Shocking Incident has been witnessed in Haryana's Rewari. In this case, a video has surfaced in which a student is made to stand in front of the vehicle and got crushed. As per latest reports, The father alleges that the student was kidnapped.

