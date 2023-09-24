trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666340
Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who brought silver to India's bag on Zee News

Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
Asian Games 2023 LIVE Update: India has started the 19th Asian Games with a bang. The performance of Indian players is visible in Hangzhou, China. Shooter Ashi Chouksey, who won India's silver medal, has a special conversation with Zee News.
