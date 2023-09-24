trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666287
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Shooting in Atlanta, America, 3 people died

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
America Firing Shot Dead: There has been a firing incident in Atlanta, America. An attacker has shot the first two people. After which the attacker also died in retaliatory firing. 3 people have died in this incident.
Follow Us

All Videos

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was planning to kill Ram Rahim, was killed in Canada.
play icon38:13
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was planning to kill Ram Rahim, was killed in Canada.
UK Cigarette Ban: Rishi Sunak Considering Banning Cigarettes For UK's Future Generation
play icon2:2
UK Cigarette Ban: Rishi Sunak Considering Banning Cigarettes For UK's Future Generation
India Canada News: Trudeau's countdown begins!
play icon48:54
India Canada News: Trudeau's countdown begins!
PM Modi's gift to women in Kashi, I have come to take blessings from women power
play icon6:15
PM Modi's gift to women in Kashi, I have come to take blessings from women power
Varanasi Cricket Stadium: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a grand cricket stadium in Varanasi.
play icon7:18
Varanasi Cricket Stadium: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a grand cricket stadium in Varanasi.

Trending Videos

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was planning to kill Ram Rahim, was killed in Canada.
play icon38:13
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was planning to kill Ram Rahim, was killed in Canada.
UK Cigarette Ban: Rishi Sunak Considering Banning Cigarettes For UK's Future Generation
play icon2:2
UK Cigarette Ban: Rishi Sunak Considering Banning Cigarettes For UK's Future Generation
India Canada News: Trudeau's countdown begins!
play icon48:54
India Canada News: Trudeau's countdown begins!
PM Modi's gift to women in Kashi, I have come to take blessings from women power
play icon6:15
PM Modi's gift to women in Kashi, I have come to take blessings from women power
Varanasi Cricket Stadium: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a grand cricket stadium in Varanasi.
play icon7:18
Varanasi Cricket Stadium: PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a grand cricket stadium in Varanasi.
Atlanta shooting,Atlanta,atlanta mass shooting,atlanta news,active shooter atlanta,shooting atlanta,midtown atlanta shooting,Atlanta Police,atlanta shooting 2023,shooting atlanta midtown,atlanta active shooter,midtown atlanta,11alive atlanta,shooting in atlanta,atlanta news live 11,atlanta shooting update,atlanta news live today,active shooter atlanta ga,active shooter atlanta today,active shooter atlanta midtown,atlanta crime,