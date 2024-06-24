videoDetails

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham Sees Fourfold Income Increase In 7 Years

| Updated: Jun 24, 2024, 02:32 PM IST

Baba Vishwanath Temple Income: The income of 'Baba Vishwanath' situated in Varanasi has increased fourfold in the last seven years. The expansion and facilities of Vishwanath Dham have led to a record increase in the number of donations and visitors. After the Corona period, the number of devotees has increased tremendously again. When Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham was expanded and made accessible and modern, the number of Shiva devotees from all over the world started increasing day by day. After the inauguration of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Baba's income also increased manifold.