trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699439
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi was built by demolishing the temple...', says Supreme Court Senior lawyer Harishankar Jain in debate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 07:00 PM IST
Follow Us
SC refuses to interfere in Allahabad HC's decision to appoint court commissioner for survey of Shahi Idgah mosque complex. The court said, the matter before us is already pending on January 9, the petition of the Mosque Committee, in which the committee has challenged the order of Allahabad HC to transfer all the cases related to this dispute to itself. We will consider it that day. The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order appointing a court commissioner for the survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex in Mathura.

All Videos

Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
Play Icon1:49
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
MS Dhoni's No 7 Jersey Has Been Retired, BCCI Warns Players Not To Pick Legendary Shirt
Play Icon1:35
MS Dhoni's No 7 Jersey Has Been Retired, BCCI Warns Players Not To Pick Legendary Shirt
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Play Icon5:1
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Play Icon0:33
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Play Icon3:21
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand

Trending Videos

Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
play icon1:49
Government Issues High-Risk Alert For Samsung Users
MS Dhoni's No 7 Jersey Has Been Retired, BCCI Warns Players Not To Pick Legendary Shirt
play icon1:35
MS Dhoni's No 7 Jersey Has Been Retired, BCCI Warns Players Not To Pick Legendary Shirt
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
play icon5:1
Parliament Security Breach Update: Time to leave home, wrote accused Sagar Sharma in his diary
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
play icon0:33
Disha Patani's Bold Look Will Warm Your Heart l
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
play icon3:21
Patiala Court sends accused Lalit Jha to 7-day police remand
Krishna Janmabhoomi,shri krishna janmabhoomi,Krishna Janmabhoomi case,mathura krishna janmabhoomi,krishna janmabhoomi masjid,krishna janmabhoomi dispute,krishna janmabhoomi case update,shri krishna janmabhoomi temple in mathura,shri krishna janmabhoomi case,krishna janmabhoomi mathura,krishna janmabhoomi news,krishna janmabhoomi shahi idgah masjid dispute,krishna janmabhoomi mathura dispute,krishna janmabhoomi temple,krishna janmabhoomi vivad,Supreme Court,harishankar jain,