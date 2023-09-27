trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667826
SIA conducts big raid in Jammu-Kashmir

Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir SIA Raid: Strict action is being taken against Khalistani terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir also. SIA is conducting major raids in this connection. This raid is being conducted in Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag.
