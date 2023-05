videoDetails

Siddaramaiah becomes the CM of Karnataka!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 20, 2023, 01:44 PM IST

Siddaramaiah has become the Chief Minister for the second time. With the swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru, the Congress wants to give a message of unity of the opposition in the country. Invitations were sent to many opposition leaders including West Bengal CM and TMC Chief Mamta Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.