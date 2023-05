videoDetails

Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Should Be Given 'Nobel Peace Prize' If They Don't Fight By 2024: BJP

| Updated: May 21, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Annamalai on Saturday claimed that the new Karnataka government led by Congress leader Siddaramaiah will 'collapse' within a year. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar should be awarded a 'Nobel peace prize' if the two Congress leaders don't fight by 2024.