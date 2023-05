videoDetails

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar his deputy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 18, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

After the huge victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly elections, the discussion of the Chief Minister of two and a half years has once again started floating in the air amidst the ongoing exercise regarding the face of the Chief Minister. It is believed that Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar can be made Chief Ministers for two and a half years.