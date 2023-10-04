trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670865
Sikkim Cloudburst News Update: 7 Dead, hundreds missing after Flash Floods

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 05:00 PM IST
After the cloud burst in Sikkim, the situation seems to be going out of control. Due to cloud burst, flood like situation has arisen in Sikkim. Meanwhile, an alarming picture has emerged. In fact, due to dam breaking due to flood, water has started flowing rapidly due to which the situation seems to be getting out of control.
