Sikkim Cloudburst Update: Is Nepal behind the devastation in Sikkim?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 02:06 AM IST
Sikkim Cloudburst Update: 14 people have died so far due to floods in Sikkim. More than a hundred people, including 22 army personnel, are missing. More than 3 thousand tourists are stranded in Sikkim due to the National Highway being washed away at many places, cutting off connectivity with other areas.
