Sikkim flood takes life of 14, search operation underway

|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 07:16 AM IST
Sikkim Flood LIVE: So far 14 people have died due to heavy floods caused by cloudburst in Sikkim and search is on for 102 missing. So 22 army soldiers are also missing. Know in this report what is the current
