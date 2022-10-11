NewsVideos

Singapore’s life expectancy falls after 1957, what about other big countries?

Oct 11, 2022
Singapore’s life expectancy fell for the first time on record, driven by higher mortality rates from Covid-19, which was the fifth most common cause of death in the city-state last year. Life expectancy at birth was 83.5 years in 2021, a drop of around two months compared with 83.7 years in 2019, data from the Department of Statistics showed. Life expectancy for women was 85.9 years, and 81.1 years for men, the data showed.

