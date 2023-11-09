trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686091
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Singer Fazilpuria Exclusive: Fazilpuria said a big thing on snake poison party

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
Fazilpuria on Elvish Yadav Meetup: YouTuber and Bigg Boss fame Elvish Yadav is being interrogated in the rave party case. In this connection, a special conversation took place with Zee News. During this time, a big statement of Singer Fazilpuriya has come out. During an interview with Zee News, Singer Fazilpuriya said, 'Intoxication due to snake poison, found out for the first time'. Listen to the full interview.
Follow Us

All Videos

Watch Zee News's EXCLUSIVE Telephonic Interview with Elvish Yadav
Play Icon6:4
Watch Zee News's EXCLUSIVE Telephonic Interview with Elvish Yadav
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya for cabinet meeting
Play Icon7:12
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya for cabinet meeting
Bihar Anganwadi Workers Protest: Demonstration of Anganwadi workers after Nitish's statement
Play Icon5:1
Bihar Anganwadi Workers Protest: Demonstration of Anganwadi workers after Nitish's statement
Pakistan conducts ceasefire violation in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
Play Icon6:3
Pakistan conducts ceasefire violation in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
Elvish Yadav case: The biggest revelation in the Elvish Yadav case
Play Icon3:47
Elvish Yadav case: The biggest revelation in the Elvish Yadav case

Trending Videos

Watch Zee News's EXCLUSIVE Telephonic Interview with Elvish Yadav
play icon6:4
Watch Zee News's EXCLUSIVE Telephonic Interview with Elvish Yadav
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya for cabinet meeting
play icon7:12
Ayodhya Cabinet Meeting: CM Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya for cabinet meeting
Bihar Anganwadi Workers Protest: Demonstration of Anganwadi workers after Nitish's statement
play icon5:1
Bihar Anganwadi Workers Protest: Demonstration of Anganwadi workers after Nitish's statement
Pakistan conducts ceasefire violation in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
play icon6:3
Pakistan conducts ceasefire violation in Jammu Kashmir's Samba
Elvish Yadav case: The biggest revelation in the Elvish Yadav case
play icon3:47
Elvish Yadav case: The biggest revelation in the Elvish Yadav case
elvish yadav case,Singer Fazilpuria Exclusive,Singer Fazilpuria Exclusive interview,Elvish Yadav News,noida police news,fajilpuria,snake bite drug,fajilpuria singer name in Elvish yadav case,Bollywood singer Fazilpuria,Breaking News,Zee News,Elvish Yadav,elvish yadav enquiry,elvish yadav notice,elvish yadav update,Elvish Yadav,Noida police,snakes,Rave Party Viral Videe,interrogation with elvish,Bigg Boss OTT,Bigg Boss,Crime news,CRIME NEWS IN HINDI,elvish yadav rave party,snake cobra venom drugs,noida police interrogation,big boss winner,Elvish Yadav,elvish yadav rave party,Noida police,noida police elvish yadav,