trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2668178
NewsVideos
videoDetails

SIT Team formed in Ujjain Case

|Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
Ujjain Case: A case of rape of a 12 year old girl has come to light in Ujjain. The investigation regarding this matter has been intensified and now a SIT team has been formed which will be handed over the investigation. On the other hand, Ujjain Police has arrested 3 accused in this case.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important meeting of BJP before the elections
play icon4:56
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important meeting of BJP before the elections
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
play icon4:55
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
play icon3:55
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
play icon7:48
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
play icon1:1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC

Trending Videos

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important meeting of BJP before the elections
play icon4:56
Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023: Important meeting of BJP before the elections
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
play icon4:55
Did US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Raise Canadian allegations With S Jaishankar? US State Dept. Clarifies
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
play icon3:55
This Is the First Ray Of Hope, Mahesh Bhatt, Director, On Passing Of  Women's Reservation Bill
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
play icon7:48
Sindhis, Baloch, and Pashtun Activists at UN Accuse Pakistan Of Breaching Human Rights
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
play icon1:1
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC
ujjain case,ujjain case sit team,SIT team,sit team in ujjain case,sit ujjain case,sit team ujjain case,ujjain case breaking news,ujjain case latest news,12 Year Old,12 years old girl in madhya pradesh,12 years molested,12 year old molested in ujjain,ujjain girl molested,ujjain molestation case,molestation of 12 year old,molestation of 12 year old in ujjain,ujjain police arrests 3 accused,3 accused arrested in ujjain case,Zee News,Breaking News,Trending,