Situation bad in Himachal! Death toll from landslide increased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 09:14 PM IST
Landslide has occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Summer Hill. 21 people died in this horrific accident. After this accident many people got buried under the debris. 7 people died here. At the same time, 3 people are also going missing.

