Situation worsened due to heavy rain in Bihar, 7 people died in Patna

|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:56 PM IST
Bihar Flood: The situation has worsened due to heavy rains in Bihar. 7 people have died due to lightning in the capital Patna.
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
play icon8:56
PM Modi said on chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz - You too must take part in this quiz.
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
play icon1:0
India Canada News: Khalistanis trembled..NIA's swift raid in Punjab
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
play icon2:36
Weather Alert in Nagpur: Heavy rain alert in 4 states of the country, alert issued for 12 districts of MP
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
play icon3:30
India Canada News: Preparations begin for the biggest action against Khalistan
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute
play icon6:21
Entry to MP Nishikant Dubey in the Bidhuri-Danish dispute

