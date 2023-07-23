trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639314
Sixth accused arrested in manipur case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Manipur victim's husband expressed his pain on Zee News. The attack was carried out on 4 May. The house was burnt down. Whatever was in the house, they picked it up and took it away. Goats, cocks, whatever pets were killed. These were Meitei people. We didn't recognize everyone, those people had come from far away.
