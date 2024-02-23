trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724091
Smoke On Duronto Express: Swift Resolution at Rajbandh Railway Station, Durgapur, West Bengal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Duronto Express from Howrah to Delhi faced a brief smoke incident at Rajbandh Railway Station. Railway officials acted promptly, ensuring a swift resolution, and the train resumed its journey without further issues.

