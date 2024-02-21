trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723317
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Smriti Irani attacks Rahul Gandhi over his Nasha Remark

|Updated: Feb 21, 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Follow Us
Union Minister Smriti Irani has launched scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi. Smriti Irani has expressed her objection to Rahul's Nasha statement and said, 'Rahul has poison in his mind for UP'.

All Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Play Icon02:47
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Play Icon02:48
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon05:56
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP
Play Icon07:37
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP
Farmers Protest update: Protesting farmers will march towards Delhi with their demands
Play Icon01:39
Farmers Protest update: Protesting farmers will march towards Delhi with their demands

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
play icon2:47
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | 21st Feb 2024
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
play icon2:48
Punjab High Court expresses objection over Farmers Protest
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon5:56
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP
play icon7:37
TOP 100 News: Farmers march to Delhi demanding MSP
Farmers Protest update: Protesting farmers will march towards Delhi with their demands
play icon1:39
Farmers Protest update: Protesting farmers will march towards Delhi with their demands