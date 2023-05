videoDetails

Smriti Irani launched scathing attack on Congress, targeted Priyanka Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

Union Minister Smriti Irani has fiercely attacked Priyanka Gandhi. He said - I had seen Priyanka Gandhi offering Namaz. While giving a press conference in Bangalore, he said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers Namaz.