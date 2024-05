videoDetails

Smriti Irani Mimics Priyanka Gandhi during Amethi Rally

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Amidst Lok Sabha elections 2024, a new look of Union Minister Smriti Irani was seen. While addressing the election rally in Amethi, Smriti Irani mimicked Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.