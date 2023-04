videoDetails

Snapchat rolls out My AI chatbot for all users

| Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 02:10 PM IST

Snapchat’s AI chatbot is now opening up to a global audience, the company announced today at its Snap Partner Summit. Initially launched in February, the feature originally allowed Snapchat’s paid subscribers to chat with an AI chatbot powered by OpenAI’s GPT technology directly in its app.