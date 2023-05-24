NewsVideos
Sneak Peek Inside India's New Parliament Building: 'From Grand Halls To High-Tech Modern Spaces'

May 24, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. The much-awaited building is part of the redevelopment of the Central Vista. The entire project costs thousands of crores and has top-of-the-line construction. Lets' take a look at the new parliament building and know everything about it.

