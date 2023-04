videoDetails

Snowfall in Kedarnath before Char Dham Yatra begins, Meteorological Department issues alert

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 08:40 AM IST

The weather took a turn and once again made people feel cold. Not only this, the hills of the higher Himalayan regions including Badrinath-Kedarnath-Gangotri in Uttarakhand have once again started shining like silver due to snowfall. There was overnight snowfall in Badrinath-Kedarnath Dham, while rain continued in the low-lying areas.