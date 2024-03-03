trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2726937
Snowfall Update: Kargil Covered In Blanket Of Snow

Updated: Mar 03, 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Snowfall Update: There has been heavy snowfall in Ladakh and Kargil, due to which roads are closed at many places. More snowfall has been recorded in Kargil. Due to snowfall, a very beautiful view was seen in Kargil.

