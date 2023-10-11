trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673991
So far 2100 people have lost their lives in the Israeli war, such is the situation at ground zero.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:52 PM IST
Today is the fifth day of Israel-Hamas war. More than 2100 people have died so far. How is the condition of Ground Zero today? Watch ZEE NEWS' special report.
Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
Israel airstrikes on Islamic University in Gaza
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
Israel Hamas Conflict: Big updates of Israel Hamas war so far
Hamas Military Chief's Father's Home Attacked, Brother Killed: Who Is Mohammed Deif?
Hamas Military Chief's Father's Home Attacked, Brother Killed: Who Is Mohammed Deif?
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake
Afghanistan Rocked By Another Earthquake With Magnitude Of 6.3 | Afghanistan Earthquake

