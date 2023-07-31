trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642514
Soldier Javed Ahmed Wani goes missing in Jammu-Kashmir's Kulgam

|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Jawan Javed Ahmed Missing: Jawan Javed Ahmed Wani is said to be missing from Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. It is being suspected that the missing jawan has been abducted by the terrorists. Meanwhile, joint operation of army and police is going on.

