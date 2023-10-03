trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670319
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Soldiers entered one after the other, Army's biggest joint operation in Rajouri.

|Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The encounter that has been going on for the last 36 hours is still going on in Bro area of ​​Kalakoti, Rajouri. Security forces had received such inputs that two to three terrorists are hiding in the forests of Kalakot, according to the information, exchange of bullets is still going on between the security forces and the terrorists and the security forces are hopeful that these three terrorists will be arrested soon.
Follow Us

All Videos

Why did Modi mention steel, how will the army be strengthened?
play icon3:29
Why did Modi mention steel, how will the army be strengthened?
Encounter underway in Rajouri's Kalakote
play icon3:29
Encounter underway in Rajouri's Kalakote
Nanded Civil Hospital Deaths:
play icon1:42
Nanded Civil Hospital Deaths: "Committee Formed To Investigate The Deaths," Maharashtra Minister Announces
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi from Danteshwari Temple
play icon1:4
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi from Danteshwari Temple
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
play icon2:18
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death

Trending Videos

Why did Modi mention steel, how will the army be strengthened?
play icon3:29
Why did Modi mention steel, how will the army be strengthened?
Encounter underway in Rajouri's Kalakote
play icon3:29
Encounter underway in Rajouri's Kalakote
Nanded Civil Hospital Deaths:
play icon1:42
Nanded Civil Hospital Deaths: "Committee Formed To Investigate The Deaths," Maharashtra Minister Announces
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi from Danteshwari Temple
play icon1:4
Watch EXCLUSIVE visuals of PM Modi from Danteshwari Temple
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
play icon2:18
US In Close Coordination With Canada, Urges India To Cooperate Over Nijjar’s Death
jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,encounter in jammu and kashmir,encounter in jammu and kashmir today,indian army shots down 3 terrorists,security forces kills 3,J&K,j&k news today,J&K news,j&k live news,j&k encounter today,J&K encounter,encounter in rajouri,encounter in rajouri today,rajouri encounter news today hindi,rajouri encounter today live,Rajouri encounter,rajouri encounter today,Zee News,Hindi News,Breaking News,trending news,